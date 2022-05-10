CCPC to investigate Permanent TSB’s proposed acquisition of certain assets of Ulster Bank

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is to carry out a full phase two investigation into the proposed acquisition by Permanent TSB (PTSB) of certain assets of Ulster Bank Ireland.

PTSB last year agreed to purchase €7.6 billion of Ulster Bank assets which would treble the size of PTSB’s SME business overnight, expand its mortgage book by about 40 per cent and grow its branch network by a third.

Following an extended phase...