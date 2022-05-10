Subscribe Today
CCPC to investigate Permanent TSB’s proposed acquisition of certain assets of Ulster Bank

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to determine if the deal could lead to ‘a substantial lessening of competition’ in the country

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
10th May, 2022
CCPC to investigate Permanent TSB's proposed acquisition of certain assets of Ulster Bank
PTSB last year agreed to purchase €7.6 billion of Ulster Bank assets. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is to carry out a full phase two investigation into the proposed acquisition by Permanent TSB (PTSB) of certain assets of Ulster Bank Ireland.

PTSB last year agreed to purchase €7.6 billion of Ulster Bank assets which would treble the size of PTSB’s SME business overnight, expand its mortgage book by about 40 per cent and grow its branch network by a third.

Following an extended phase...

