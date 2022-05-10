CCPC to investigate Permanent TSB’s proposed acquisition of certain assets of Ulster Bank
Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to determine if the deal could lead to ‘a substantial lessening of competition’ in the country
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is to carry out a full phase two investigation into the proposed acquisition by Permanent TSB (PTSB) of certain assets of Ulster Bank Ireland.
PTSB last year agreed to purchase €7.6 billion of Ulster Bank assets which would treble the size of PTSB’s SME business overnight, expand its mortgage book by about 40 per cent and grow its branch network by a third.
Following an extended phase...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Heavy hitters in the mix as BOI seeks McDonagh’s replacement
Bernard Byrne, the former AIB boss and current head of Davy, is being tipped for the top job, as are Fergus Murphy from Virgin Money UK and others
Ian Guider: McDonagh leaves a bigger bank, but who is she leaving it to?
After five years at the helm, the departing chief executive is exiting a bank bolstered by its KBC and Davy deals, but it is not immediately obvious who will succeed her
Account balance: as Francesca McDonagh moves on, she leaves behind a mixed legacy
Bank of Ireland’s outgoing chief executive pushed hard to have crisis-era bankers’ pay caps removed, but failed. She is now moving on to a new role herself, leaving behind a bank that is healthy enough to be returned to private ownership, but has yet to properly compete with new online rivals
Francesca McDonagh leaves mixed legacy at Bank of Ireland as she heads for Credit Suisse
Outgoing chief executive’s performance examined under six key headings