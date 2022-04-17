Subscribe Today
CBI warns of intervention if banks mishandle KBC and Ulster accounts transfers

Up to a million customers will be switching accounts as a result of the two lenders leaving the Irish market later this year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th April, 2022
The Central Bank has said that it will intervene should banks mishandle the expected transfer of hundreds of thousands of customer accounts when KBC and Ulster Bank leave the market

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has warned banks that it will intervene should they mishandle the expected transfer of hundreds of thousands of customer accounts as KBC and Ulster Bank prepare to leave the market.

Last year, both KBC and Ulster announced their intention to withdraw from Ireland in a move that will necessitate up to one million customers changing banks in a short period of time.

Both lenders have now begun writing to...

