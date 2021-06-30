Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Card spending rose by 10% during May

Data released by the Central Bank shows in-store spending during May was more than €1 billion higher than that of the same month last year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th June, 2021
Card spending rose by 10% during May
The volume of card transactions, excluding ATM usage, increased by 11 per cent in the month of May compared to April. Picture: Getty

Total card spending, including ATM withdrawals, rose by €620 million to reach €6.8 billion during the month of May, a 10 per cent rise when compared to the previous month, data released by the Central Bank showed.

Figures released by the Irish financial regulator indicated in annual terms, an increase of 40 per cent (or €1.9 billion) was recorded in May, though the Central Bank noted that spending was still significantly constricted in May 2020 following...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bank of Ireland said it would never send customers a text with a link to a website that asks you for your online banking login details. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Bank of Ireland warns of ‘alarming’ spike in text and online fraud

Banking Eva Short 3 hours ago
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that the bank’s acquisition of Goodbody was not a ‘means of circumventing the government pay restrictions’. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says

Banking Donal MacNamee 8 hours ago
AIB this morning announced that it had entered into a ‘binding agreement’ with NatWest, Ulster Bank’s parent company, to buy the majority of the bank’s performing corporate and commercial loan book. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
Paschal Donohoe’s press conference had been called to discuss plans announced on Wednesday morning to offload part of the state’s 13.9 per cent share in Bank of Ireland, a stake worth just shy of €700 million

Donohoe sets in train state’s exit strategy from stake in banks

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1