Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

BPFI paper reveals Irish banks’ hostility to new global trading regulations

A new position paper from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland shows that the banks argued the rules would require them to hold far more capital than their global peers, limiting their ability to lend

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
12th September, 2021
BPFI paper reveals Irish banks’ hostility to new global trading regulations
The Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said its members “fully supported” the objectives of the Basel agreement and believed it should be “implemented faithfully” by the EU

Irish banks warned that they and their European peers would be disproportionately affected by new global banking regulations, a position paper drawn up by the lenders’ lobby group shows.

The banks argued that the rules would require them to hold far more capital than their global peers and would therefore limit their ability to lend to customers.

The Basel III rules on capital standards have been designed to reduce risk across the global banking...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has now engaged with the Central Bank over the credit union breach, which was reported to the DPC in May

Data watchdog contacts Central Bank over credit union breach

Banking Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Finance officals: “Success here enables us to consider further AIB sales subject to market conditions”. Picture: Aidan Crawley

State may sell off more AIB shares ‘subject to market conditions’

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
‘It’s a positive indicator for the domestic hospitality industry that once they were able to open their doors, vaccinated customers were keen to walk back through them,’ John O’Beirne, director of Business Banking at Bank of Ireland, said. Picture: Getty

Card spending on hospitality and international travel surged in August

Banking Eva Short 1 week ago
Martin Twomey, Goodbody chief executive, and Colin Hunt, AIB chief executive

AIB formally completes €138m Goodbody acquisition after Central Bank approval

Banking Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1