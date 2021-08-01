Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

BoI freezes work on new instant payments app

Activity on the development of Synch has been suspended since early June as the bank prioritises other IT projects instead

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
1st August, 2021
BoI freezes work on new instant payments app
Francesca McDonagh: Bank of Ireland’s chief executive has presided over a €1.5 billion investment in its digital infrastructure. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bank of Ireland has suspended internal development work on a new instant payments app that is due to launch early next year, the Business Post has learned.

Senior sources within Bank of Ireland confirmed that work on the development of the Synch payments app has been suspended since early June, as the bank prioritises other IT projects related to its own banking app and digital platforms.

Bank of Ireland said it would not...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Permanent TSB reduced its stock of non-performing loans by €100 million to €1 billion over the past six months

Five key takeaways from the PTSB half-year results

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Permanent TSB’s new chief executive, Eamonn Crowley. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

State holding in PTSB to shrink to 60% due to Ulster Bank deal

Banking Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
The proposed deal will involve the transfer of up to 500 Ulster Bank employees to Permanent TSB. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

NatWest could take 20% PTSB stake as part €7.6bn Ulster Bank loan sale

Banking Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
A review of transactions at Davy indicated that the total value of trades being executed in staff accounts in future ‘should be significantly less than values up to year end 2020’. Picture: Getty

Davy transactions not subject to ‘adequate’ review, Alvarez & Marshal finds

Banking Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1