Banks’ recovery since bailout leaves shortfall of €9.6 billion

Taxpayers would still be €4.5 billion shy on their crisis-era bank investments even if all the state’s remaining shares were sold off today, a senior official has said.

The state pumped €29.4 billion into AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB between 2009 and 2011 as a result of the financial crisis, which threatened the viability of the banks.

A significant amount of that money has been recouped in the years since through share sales,...