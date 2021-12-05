Bank of Ireland’s €24.5m fine lays down a marker to all lenders

The note prepared for Paschal Donohoe midway through 2017 made it clear: Bank of Ireland should be allowed to breach the bankers’ salary cap to get its preferred candidate for the role of chief executive following Richie Boucher’s departure.

Francesca McDonagh, the then 42-year-old former head of HSBC’s retail banking and wealth management business in Britain and Europe, had been scouted by Bank of Ireland and identified as the person its wanted to...