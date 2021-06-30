Bank of Ireland warns of ‘alarming’ spike in text and online fraud
The bank said up to 20 new phishing sites are appearing a week online while text message-based scams have also increased
Bank of Ireland has warned of an “unprecedented spike” in text message and phishing scam attempts and advised individuals to exercise extreme caution when engaging in text messages that appear to come from banks.
There has also been an increase in “smishing” attempts, a scam in which criminals send text messages purporting to originate from Bank of Ireland and directing customers to fake websites.
Up to 20 new fake websites designed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Card spending rose by 10% during May
Data released by the Central Bank shows in-store spending during May was more than €1 billion higher than that of the same month last year
AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says
Pay for about 30 employees who transfer to stockbroker in acquisition deal will not exceed bankers’ cap introduced after state bailout
AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank
As part of the ‘landmark’ deal, about 280 Ulster Bank employees will transfer to AIB
Donohoe sets in train state’s exit strategy from stake in banks
The finance minister is commencing the process of selling off the government’s shareholding in Bank of Ireland, but is now the right time to do so, and are investors about to bag themselves a bargain?