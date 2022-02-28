Bank of Ireland to return over €100m to shareholders after posting profits of €1.2bn

Bank of Ireland plans to return more than €100 million to shareholders this year through share buybacks and dividends after it swung back to profit for its 2021 financial year.

On Monday, the bank posted a pre-tax profit of €1.2 billion for its 2021 financial year, which is a major turnaround from the €760 million pre-tax loss it racked up a year previous.

Operating profits increased 53 per cent year on year to just under €1.2 billion,...