Bank of Ireland to return over €100m to shareholders after posting profits of €1.2bn

A pre-tax profit of €1.2 billion for the 2021 financial year is a major turnaround from the €760 million pre-tax loss the bank racked up a year previous.

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th February, 2022
Francesca McDonagh chief executive of Bank of Ireland: ‘Having repaid the Irish state almost a decade ago, we look forward to becoming the first Irish bank to return to full private ownership this year’.

Bank of Ireland plans to return more than €100 million to shareholders this year through share buybacks and dividends after it swung back to profit for its 2021 financial year.

On Monday, the bank posted a pre-tax profit of €1.2 billion for its 2021 financial year, which is a major turnaround from the €760 million pre-tax loss it racked up a year previous.

Operating profits increased 53 per cent year on year to just under €1.2 billion,...

