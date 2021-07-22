Bank of Ireland to buy Davy in €605m deal
The deal is the culmination of a sales process the stockbroker started after it was hit with a record Central Bank fine
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Bank of Ireland has announced a deal to buy Davy, the embattled stockbroking firm, for an overall sum of €605 million.
The deal is made up of a price for the business of €440 million, 75 per cent of which will be paid up front and the rest two years later, subject to certain conditions.
On top of that, the bank will pay €40 million some time after 2025, depending on the business hitting certain performance targets.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AIB to shut 15 branches amid ‘unrelenting’ digital banking shift
The announcement means the bank has closed 23 in-person facilities across the Republic and Northern Ireland over the last week
Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions
Increased spending on hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions fuels surge
Bank of Ireland closes in on €400m deal to buy Davy
Members of the Davy 16 group, who were involved in the Anglo Irish bond scandal, are set to share payouts amounting to around €170 million
Company Watch: Hat-trick for Hunt as AIB goes from strength to strength
A €138m acquisition of Goodbody, a joint venture with Canada Life and a successful securing of Ulster Bank’s corporate and commercial loans have made it a fortnight to remember for the chief executive and his bank