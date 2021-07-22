Subscribe Today
Bank of Ireland to buy Davy in €605m deal

The deal is the culmination of a sales process the stockbroker started after it was hit with a record Central Bank fine

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
22nd July, 2021
Bank of Ireland to buy Davy in €605m deal
Davy put itself up for sale earlier this year in the aftermath of a damning Central Bank investigation into a bond trade that took place in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland has announced a deal to buy Davy, the embattled stockbroking firm, for an overall sum of €605 million.

The deal is made up of a price for the business of €440 million, 75 per cent of which will be paid up front and the rest two years later, subject to certain conditions.

On top of that, the bank will pay €40 million some time after 2025, depending on the business hitting certain performance targets.

