Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions
Increased spending on hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions fuels surge
Bank of Ireland recorded its busiest month ever for debit card transactions in June.
The rise resulted from increased spending in hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, the bank said. The spending with debit cards was even higher than in December 2020 when restrictions loosened for Christmas.
Dublin recorded the greatest increase in spending across the counties, with a 5 per cent increase from May, the figures showed.
Card spending rose by 10% during May
Data released by the Central Bank shows in-store spending during May was more than €1 billion higher than that of the same month last year