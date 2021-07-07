Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions

Increased spending on hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions fuels surge

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th July, 2021
Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions
Spending in hotels and restaurants was highest among those aged 55 to 65. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland recorded its busiest month ever for debit card transactions in June.

The rise resulted from increased spending in hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, the bank said. The spending with debit cards was even higher than in December 2020 when restrictions loosened for Christmas.

Dublin recorded the greatest increase in spending across the counties, with a 5 per cent increase from May, the figures showed.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Donal Galvin, chief financial officer, and Colin Hunt, chief executive at AIB. Picture: Shane O’Neill/Coalesce

Company Watch: Hat-trick for Hunt as AIB goes from strength to strength

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Davy: finalising the terms of the deal with Bank of Ireland . Picture: RollingNews

Bank of Ireland closes in on €400m deal to buy Davy

Banking Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Bank of Ireland said it would never send customers a text with a link to a website that asks you for your online banking login details. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Bank of Ireland warns of ‘alarming’ spike in text and online fraud

Banking Eva Short 1 week ago
The volume of card transactions, excluding ATM usage, increased by 11 per cent in the month of May compared to April. Picture: Getty

Card spending rose by 10% during May

Banking Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1