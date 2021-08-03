Bank of Ireland on ‘path to recovery’ after €465m pre-tax profit in first half of year
Strong trading update comes after loan loss charges fell by almost €1 billion
Bank of Ireland lifted its guidance for 2021 after reporting an underlying pre-tax profit of €465 million for the first half of the financial year, telling shareholders it was in a “radically different” place from 12 months ago.
The positive trading update came after net impairment charges fell by almost €1 billion from the same period in 2020, when the bank set aside money to cover planned loan losses as a result of Covid-19.
The bank...
