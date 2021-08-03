Subscribe Today
Bank of Ireland on ‘path to recovery’ after €465m pre-tax profit in first half of year

Strong trading update comes after loan loss charges fell by almost €1 billion

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd August, 2021
Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland chief executive, said the half-year results put the organisation in a ‘radically different’ place from 12 months ago. Picture: Maura Hickey

Bank of Ireland lifted its guidance for 2021 after reporting an underlying pre-tax profit of €465 million for the first half of the financial year, telling shareholders it was in a “radically different” place from 12 months ago.

The positive trading update came after net impairment charges fell by almost €1 billion from the same period in 2020, when the bank set aside money to cover planned loan losses as a result of Covid-19.

The bank...

