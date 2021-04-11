Subscribe Today
Banking

Bank of Ireland move allows asylum seekers to open accounts

From next month, the bank will become the first in the country to accept state ID documents from people who want to open accounts

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
11th April, 2021
Bank of Ireland move allows asylum seekers to open accounts
“To open a bank account a customer needs to be able to supply documents that prove their identity and address”

Asylum seekers will be able to open bank accounts in Ireland for the first time, following a move by Bank of Ireland to accept state-issued identification documents.

From next month, Bank of Ireland will accept an in-date temporary residence certificate for asylum seekers and a stamp 4 Irish residence permit or refugee travel document for refugees.

These documents were previously rejected by the bank amid concerns over anti-money laundering legislation.

