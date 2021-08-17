Subscribe Today
Bank of Ireland launches scheme for companies to plant forests and offset carbon

The Woodland Nature Credit will help companies meet their carbon reduction goals under new EU directive by planting native trees

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
17th August, 2021
Forestry Partners, a new carbon offsetting business established by Coillte, will plant and manage any forests created with the Woodland Nature Credit scheme. Picture: Getty

Bank of Ireland has created a loan scheme for companies to plant native trees across the country and offset their carbon output in the process.

The Woodland Nature Credit was developed for Coillte, the state forestry business, to facilitate the planting of native trees to create non-commercial forest. Forestry Partners, a new carbon offsetting business, and Coillte will plant and manage any forests created with the money.

Planting trees will allow companies to report they...

