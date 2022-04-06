Bank of Ireland initiates €50m share buyback programme

Bank of Ireland, the Irish lender, announced the commencement of a €50 million share buyback programme that will run until the end of May.

The group first signalled its intent to initiate a buyback on February 28 subject to regulator approval, which has since been obtained. The purpose of the programme, announced in the company’s 2021 annual results, is to reduce Bank of Ireland’s share capital in line with this announcement.

The maximum...