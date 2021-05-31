Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Bank of Ireland deal for post offices is under threat, union claims

Irish Postmasters’ Union says balloting on work stoppages could affect banking services to the public

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
31st May, 2021
Bank of Ireland deal for post offices is under threat, union claims
Bank of Ireland announced the closure of 103 branches across the island in March, when a deal to provide banking services to customers through post offices was made. Picture: Getty

Bank of Ireland’s deal for post offices to provide banking services is in jeopardy, according to postmasters who are in discussions about works stoppages and closures.

The Bank Of Ireland deal was made when the bank announced the closure of 103 branches across the island in March.

Postmasters have said the government needs to act urgently to maintain the post office network or face closures of up to 200 post offices due to a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Patrick Honohan drew up the mortgage rules in 2015, to the anger of many homebuyers. Picture: Maura Hickey

Ian Guider: The mortgage lending rules are frustrating, but so is the alternative

Banking Ian Guider 2 days ago
Sebastian Hamilton, Revolut Ireland’s head of public affairs, met with several government and opposition TDs including Jim O’Callaghan of Fianna Fáil and Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Revolut steps up lobbying for more banking competition as it awaits licence decision

Banking Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
PTSB’s chief executive, Eamonn Crowley: ‘We are still very much engaged constructively in this process’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

PTSB confident of smooth transfer of Ulster customers

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
A very visible sign of the flux in the banking sector is the share prices of PTSB, AIB and Bank of Ireland: all three hit a one-year high last week. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Three’s definitely not a crowd in our banking sector

Banking Ian Guider 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1