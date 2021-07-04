Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Bank of Ireland closes in on €400m deal to buy Davy

Members of the Davy 16 group, who were involved in the Anglo Irish bond scandal, are set to share payouts amounting to around €170 million

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
Peter O'Dwyer - avatar

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
4th July, 2021
Bank of Ireland closes in on €400m deal to buy Davy
Davy: finalising the terms of the deal with Bank of Ireland . Picture: RollingNews

Bank of Ireland is close to agreeing a deal to buy Davy, the Business Post can reveal.

Both sides are understood to be in the process of finalising the terms of the transaction which will involve Bank of Ireland acquiring Davy for a sum in the region of €400 million. Sources close to the negotiations between Bank of Ireland and Davy declined to comment when contacted by the Business Post this weekend.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Donal Galvin, chief financial officer, and Colin Hunt, chief executive at AIB. Picture: Shane O’Neill/Coalesce

Company Watch: Hat-trick for Hunt as AIB goes from strength to strength

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 hours ago
Bank of Ireland said it would never send customers a text with a link to a website that asks you for your online banking login details. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Bank of Ireland warns of ‘alarming’ spike in text and online fraud

Banking Eva Short 3 days ago
The volume of card transactions, excluding ATM usage, increased by 11 per cent in the month of May compared to April. Picture: Getty

Card spending rose by 10% during May

Banking Eva Short 3 days ago
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that the bank’s acquisition of Goodbody was not a ‘means of circumventing the government pay restrictions’. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says

Banking Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1