Bank of Ireland buys most of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loans and liabilities

Bank of Ireland has agreed a deal to acquire billions euro of loans and deposits from KBC Bank Ireland ahead of the Belgian lender’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

Under the terms of the deal, Bank of Ireland will acquire €8.8 billion of performing mortgages as well as a small number of non-performing home loans worth a combined €0.3 billion.

The lender will also acquire €4.4 billion of deposits meaning the transaction, which...