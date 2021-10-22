Subscribe Today
Bank of Ireland buys most of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loans and liabilities

BOI will acquire €8.8 billion of performing mortgages, €0.3 billion worth of non-performing home loans and €4.4 billion of deposits

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
22nd October, 2021
Bank of Ireland has agreed a deal to acquire billions euro of loans and deposits from KBC Bank Ireland ahead of the Belgian lender’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

Under the terms of the deal, Bank of Ireland will acquire €8.8 billion of performing mortgages as well as a small number of non-performing home loans worth a combined €0.3 billion.

The lender will also acquire €4.4 billion of deposits meaning the transaction, which...

