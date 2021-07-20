AIB to shut 15 branches amid ‘unrelenting’ digital banking shift

AIB is to close 15 branches around Ireland by the end of the year, including its facility on O’Connell Street in Dublin, amid what it called an “unrelenting” shift to digital banking.

The bank today announced plans to amalgamate a dozen branches in Cork and Dublin as well as others in Galway, Limerick and Westmeath.

It comes after AIB’s announcement last week that it would close eight of its 15 banks in...