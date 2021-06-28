AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank

Allied Irish Banks has agreed to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank in what the lender has described as a “landmark” deal.

AIB this morning announced that it had entered into a “binding agreement” with NatWest, Ulster Bank’s parent company, to buy the majority of the bank’s performing corporate and commercial loan book for €4.1 billion, representing a price equivalent to 97.6 per cent of the loans’ par...