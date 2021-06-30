Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says

Pay for about 30 employees who transfer to stockbroker in acquisition deal will not exceed bankers’ cap introduced after state bailout

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th June, 2021
AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that the bank’s acquisition of Goodbody was not a ‘means of circumventing the government pay restrictions’. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AIB employees who transfer to Goodbody as part of the €138 million deal between the companies will not be paid more than the bankers’ remuneration cap, the bank has said.

Colin Hunt, AIB’s chief executive, will today tell the Oireachtas finance committee that AIB’s acquisition of the stockbroker was not a “means of circumventing the government pay restrictions”.

In a submission ahead of the hearing, Hunt said a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

AIB this morning announced that it had entered into a ‘binding agreement’ with NatWest, Ulster Bank’s parent company, to buy the majority of the bank’s performing corporate and commercial loan book. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
Paschal Donohoe’s press conference had been called to discuss plans announced on Wednesday morning to offload part of the state’s 13.9 per cent share in Bank of Ireland, a stake worth just shy of €700 million

Donohoe sets in train state’s exit strategy from stake in banks

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago

PTSB tech boss says Ulster Bank handover tricky but manageable

Banking Lorcan Allen 4 days ago
AIB and Canada Life said they hope to launch the joint venture in the second half of 2022. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life

Banking Eva Short 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1