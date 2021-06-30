AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says

AIB employees who transfer to Goodbody as part of the €138 million deal between the companies will not be paid more than the bankers’ remuneration cap, the bank has said.

Colin Hunt, AIB’s chief executive, will today tell the Oireachtas finance committee that AIB’s acquisition of the stockbroker was not a “means of circumventing the government pay restrictions”.

In a submission ahead of the hearing, Hunt said a...