AIB staff who move to Goodbody won’t be paid more than €500k cap, bank boss says
Pay for about 30 employees who transfer to stockbroker in acquisition deal will not exceed bankers’ cap introduced after state bailout
AIB employees who transfer to Goodbody as part of the €138 million deal between the companies will not be paid more than the bankers’ remuneration cap, the bank has said.
Colin Hunt, AIB’s chief executive, will today tell the Oireachtas finance committee that AIB’s acquisition of the stockbroker was not a “means of circumventing the government pay restrictions”.
In a submission ahead of the hearing, Hunt said a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AIB to acquire €4.2 billion worth of performing business loans from Ulster Bank
As part of the ‘landmark’ deal, about 280 Ulster Bank employees will transfer to AIB
Donohoe sets in train state’s exit strategy from stake in banks
The finance minister is commencing the process of selling off the government’s shareholding in Bank of Ireland, but is now the right time to do so, and are investors about to bag themselves a bargain?
PTSB tech boss says Ulster Bank handover tricky but manageable
‘Injection of €50 million into IT infrastructure will allow the bank to prepare for a ‘significant expansion of customers and services’
AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life
The Irish bank said the new business will seek to become a Central Bank-regulated life insurance undertaking