Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

AIB reports ‘strong profitability’ in third quarter

Increased lending has helped the bank towards a position where it could resume dividend payments for 2021

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
3rd November, 2021
AIB reports ‘strong profitability’ in third quarter
AIB is to double its climate action fund to €10 billion. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Increased new lending coupled with “strong profitability” in the third quarter of the year has set AIB on a path to resuming dividend payments for 2021.

The Irish lender this morning reported a 7 per cent increase in new lending for the period to €7.2 billion with new mortgage lending in the 26 counties climbing by 17 per cent.

Colin Hunt, the chief executive at AIB, said the positive trading performance meant the bank could now consider...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gerry Cross, director of and risk at the Central Bank, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that new accountability laws will be ‘proportionate and predictable’. Picture: RollingNews

Central Bank ‘will not hesitate’ to act against individuals under new accountability laws

Banking Donal MacNamee 37 minutes ago
Ulster Bank customers continue to lodge complaints relating to the tracker scandal with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman. Picture: Getty

Ulster Bank’s €350m tracker compensation fund almost all used up

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Eamonn Crowley, the chief executive at Permanent TSB, said his bank and NatWest are working towards legally binding agreements. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Permanent TSB hopes to purchase billions of euro of Ulster Bank assets within months

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 6 days ago
Ciarán Harris, co-founder and director, Each&amp;Other

You can get what you want, by design

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1