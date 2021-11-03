AIB reports ‘strong profitability’ in third quarter

Increased new lending coupled with “strong profitability” in the third quarter of the year has set AIB on a path to resuming dividend payments for 2021.

The Irish lender this morning reported a 7 per cent increase in new lending for the period to €7.2 billion with new mortgage lending in the 26 counties climbing by 17 per cent.

Colin Hunt, the chief executive at AIB, said the positive trading performance meant the bank could now consider...