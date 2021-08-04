Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

AIB reports pre-tax profits of €291m for the first half of the year

The bank said the trading environment has improved significantly in the first half of 2021, but it remains ‘alert’ to the economic uncertainties created by Covid-19

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
4th August, 2021
AIB reports pre-tax profits of €291m for the first half of the year
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB, said the bank remained ‘alert’ to the economic uncertainties created by Covid-19. Picture: Maura Hickey

AIB has reported a pre-tax profit of €291 million for the first half of the year – a significant improvement on the €909 million pre-tax loss it reported for the same period last year.

The main driver of the improved results was a marked turnaround in the value of AIB’s loan book as the bank began to write-back the value of some loans. For the first half of the year the bank said it restored...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Quinn, managing director of Mortgage Brain Ireland, said the platform would allow brokers more flexibility in how they approach their work. Picture: Peter Houlihan

Mortgage Brain Ireland targets new banking partners

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland chief executive, said the half-year results put the organisation in a ‘radically different’ place from 12 months ago. Picture: Maura Hickey

Bank of Ireland on ‘path to recovery’ after €465m pre-tax profit in first half of year

Banking Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Francesca McDonagh: Bank of Ireland’s chief executive has presided over a €1.5 billion investment in its digital infrastructure. Picture: Fergal Phillips

BoI freezes work on new instant payments app

Banking Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Permanent TSB reduced its stock of non-performing loans by €100 million to €1 billion over the past six months

Five key takeaways from the PTSB half-year results

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1