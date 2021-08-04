AIB reports pre-tax profits of €291m for the first half of the year
The bank said the trading environment has improved significantly in the first half of 2021, but it remains ‘alert’ to the economic uncertainties created by Covid-19
AIB has reported a pre-tax profit of €291 million for the first half of the year – a significant improvement on the €909 million pre-tax loss it reported for the same period last year.
The main driver of the improved results was a marked turnaround in the value of AIB’s loan book as the bank began to write-back the value of some loans. For the first half of the year the bank said it restored...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mortgage Brain Ireland targets new banking partners
Software provider for brokers has launched a remote application platform
Bank of Ireland on ‘path to recovery’ after €465m pre-tax profit in first half of year
Strong trading update comes after loan loss charges fell by almost €1 billion
BoI freezes work on new instant payments app
Activity on the development of Synch has been suspended since early June as the bank prioritises other IT projects instead
Five key takeaways from the PTSB half-year results
The bank’s €9 million pre-tax loss for the first six months of 2021 was much less than the €30 million some had predicted, while it has grown its share of the SME and mortgage markets