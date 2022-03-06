AIB boss ups his stake as bank urges buyback of state’s holding

Colin Hunt, the chief executive of AIB, has topped up his stake in the bank, which is now worth just under €100,000 at its latest share price.

In a filing to the stock exchange last week, AIB announced that Hunt and his wife Nuala had jointly acquired 10,000 shares in the bank at a price of just over €2 per share. The total cost of the transaction was slightly more than €20,000.

The Hunts last bought...