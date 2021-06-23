AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life
The Irish bank said the new business will seek to become a Central Bank-regulated life insurance undertaking
AIB announced that it has reached an agreement with Canada Life, the Canadian insurance and financial services firm, to form a joint venture in Ireland that could be launched in the second half of 2022.
AIB said it was intended that new business, which will be incorporated in Ireland, would be conducted through a joint venture vehicle owned 50 per cent by AIB and 50 per cent by Canada Life, which is a subsidiary of Great-West...
