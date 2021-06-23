Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life

The Irish bank said the new business will seek to become a Central Bank-regulated life insurance undertaking

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
23rd June, 2021
AIB announces €90m investment in joint financial services venture with Canada Life
AIB and Canada Life said they hope to launch the joint venture in the second half of 2022. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AIB announced that it has reached an agreement with Canada Life, the Canadian insurance and financial services firm, to form a joint venture in Ireland that could be launched in the second half of 2022.

AIB said it was intended that new business, which will be incorporated in Ireland, would be conducted through a joint venture vehicle owned 50 per cent by AIB and 50 per cent by Canada Life, which is a subsidiary of Great-West...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, this morning announced that the government would sell part of its 13.9 per cent shareholding in Bank of Ireland over the next six months. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

KBC and Ulster Bank moves did not influence decision to sell BOI shares but will affect price, Donohoe says

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 11 hours ago
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, said the sale of state shares represented a ‘positive step – for Irish taxpayers, the Irish economy, and Bank of Ireland’

Government to begin selling its 13.9% stake in Bank of Ireland

Banking Donal MacNamee 14 hours ago
Gary McCollum, who was head of commercial lending (UK) and UK branch manager at Irish Nationwide between August 2004 and September 2008. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Former INBS manager fined €200,000 and disqualified for 15 years

Banking Eva Short 1 day ago
Michéal Martin support for a motion on the issue at last week’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting is significant because the finance minister has so far held off from committing to any type of banking forum. Picture: Rollingnews

Taoiseach backs motion to create banking commission

Banking Michael Brennan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1