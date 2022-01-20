Subscribe Today
UN report finds bomb threat that grounded Ryanair flight in Belarus was ‘deliberately false’

New report details inconsistent evidence presented by Belarusian authorities, while the air traffic controller who downed Ryanair flight 4978 cannot be contacted

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th January, 2022
Ryanair flight 4978 was diverted from its intended destination of Vilnius in Lithuania by a Belarusian fighter plane in May last year

An apparent bomb threat that resulted in the Belarusian air traffic authorities downing a Ryanair flight last year was “deliberately false”, while the air traffic controller who downed the Ryanair flight cannot be contacted, according to a confidential UN report which has been seen by the Business Post.

The new report details a litany of inconsistent evidence presented by Belarusian authorities, as well as multiple examples of evidence being apparently destroyed or no...

