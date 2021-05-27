Subscribe Today
UN aviation body to carry out investigation into diversion of Ryanair flight

Minister for Transport welcomes decision by International Civil Aviation Organisation after Belarusian authorities grounded plane to arrest journalist

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
27th May, 2021
The flight history for Ryanair flight FR4978 which was diverted to Minsk before landing in Vilnius. Picture: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has agreed to carry out an independent investigation into the grounding of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, following a meeting with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

Ryan and the other ministers had called for ICAO to carry out an investigation following a meeting of the Council of Ministers for Transport at the International Transport Forum (ITF) on Thursday morning....

