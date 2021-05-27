UN aviation body to carry out investigation into diversion of Ryanair flight
Minister for Transport welcomes decision by International Civil Aviation Organisation after Belarusian authorities grounded plane to arrest journalist
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has agreed to carry out an independent investigation into the grounding of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, following a meeting with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.
Ryan and the other ministers had called for ICAO to carry out an investigation following a meeting of the Council of Ministers for Transport at the International Transport Forum (ITF) on Thursday morning....
