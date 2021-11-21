The co-opetition cluster: How a group of competing Irish firms have joined forces to reach new heights in the aerospace sector
As part of Emerald Aero, a number of Irish precision engineering businesses have come together to win business – and have found there’s strength in numbers
Gerry Reynolds has a simple philosophy when it comes to running Takumi Precision Engineering, the business he co-founded in 1998.
“I always say you don’t make sales in the precision engineering industry. You solve problems,” he said.
This focus is perhaps one of the main reasons Takumi now finds itself winning new customers in the aerospace sector, which is not a traditional avenue for Irish engineering firms.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
R116 crash warning system was based on Russian military maps
The Air Accident Investigation Unit’s report into the crash revealed that the system did not warn the crew of the presence of Blackrock Island, which is 70 metres above sea level, before their helicopter crashed into it on March 14, 2017
IAG reports €2.6bn losses for 2021
Airline group that owns Aer Lingus secured additional €4.4 billion of non-aircraft debt in 2021, but cast doubt over its ability to secure any further funding in the event of ‘a more severe downward scenario’ in the future
‘Incomprehensible’ that passenger charges not increased during Covid, airport chief says
Basil Geoghegan will today tell an Oireachtas committee that passenger charge rates set before the pandemic are ‘fundamentally flawed’ and causing significant financial issues for airports
Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline
The airport’s passenger numbers have collapsed from 1.7 million in 2019 to a mere 360,000 last year