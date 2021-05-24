Taoiseach: Diversion of Ryanair flight was ‘piracy’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned as “piracy” and “unacceptable” the diversion of a Ryanair flight to Belarus for the alleged purpose of arresting an outspoken journalist.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight travelling from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities, who claimed there was a potential security threat on board. After landing, journalist Roman Protasevich – an outspoken critic of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko – was...