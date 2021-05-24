Subscribe Today
Taoiseach: Diversion of Ryanair flight was ‘piracy’

Grounding of flight in Minsk to arrest a journalist was ‘contrary to any sense of human decency or democratic values,’ Micheál Martin says

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
24th May, 2021
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said the diversion of one of his company’s planes was a ‘state-sponsored hijacking’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned as “piracy” and “unacceptable” the diversion of a Ryanair flight to Belarus for the alleged purpose of arresting an outspoken journalist.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight travelling from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities, who claimed there was a potential security threat on board. After landing, journalist Roman Protasevich – an outspoken critic of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko – was...

