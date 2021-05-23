Summer 2021 will be make or break for airlines, including AIG

If a set of company accounts can have a wistful tone, then Aer Lingus’s annual report for last year certainly does.

Written in March of this year, after almost a full year of Covid-19 restrictions, the management report reflects on the year just passed, but also on the company’s thwarted goals and ambitions for 2020 before the emergence of the virus.

“At the outset of 2020,” it reads, almost mournfully, “Aer Lingus...