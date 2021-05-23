Summer 2021 will be make or break for airlines, including AIG
Government decisions on mandatory quarantine, as well as the possibility that US authorities may open up to transatlantic flights from Britain first, could lead to the relocation of Aer Lingus services out of Ireland
If a set of company accounts can have a wistful tone, then Aer Lingus’s annual report for last year certainly does.
Written in March of this year, after almost a full year of Covid-19 restrictions, the management report reflects on the year just passed, but also on the company’s thwarted goals and ambitions for 2020 before the emergence of the virus.
“At the outset of 2020,” it reads, almost mournfully, “Aer Lingus...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
High stakes for the west in the fight to keep Shannon Airport open for business
Aer Lingus’s decision last week to close its cabin crew base at Shannon is only the most recent blow to the airport and the mid-west region’s local economy. What does the future hold for Shannon?
Ryanair in rude good health with €3.15bn on the books
The airline lost €815 million in the year to the end of March but bookings have rocketed in anticipation of an easing of travel restrictions, most of its fleet is free of debt, and last Tuesday it engaged in a €1.2 billion bond sale
Grounded: Irish aviation hits hard times as Covid travel uncertainty persists
With pilots out of work, Aer Lingus ‘burning cash’ and Ryanair establishing new bases outside Ireland, Irish airlines are desperately seeking a detailed timeline to a full reopening
Irish airlines warn job cuts and route closures are coming without plan for summer restart
Ryanair says it may have to deploy aircraft elsewhere in Europe as Aer Lingus warns it could need state support to plug financial hole