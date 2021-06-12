Stobart Air to be liquidated with the loss of 480 jobs

Stobart Air, the regional aviation operator, has announced it will appoint a liquidator with the loss of 480 jobs.

The firm, which operates all regional flights for Aer Lingus, informed its staff and Aer Lingus on Saturday morning that it would cease operations with immediate effect.

Stobart Air’s contract to operate regional service flights for Aer Lingus was due to expire in December 2022. Aer Lingus has previously announced that it had selected Emerald Airlines, a...