State to inject €20m into airports ahead of travel resumption

The government is to begin distributing a €20 million support fund to state airports in the coming weeks in advance of a return to international travel next month.

Eamon Ryan, the transport minister, will distribute the funding from the Covid-19 Supplementary Support Scheme to Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports ahead of the adoption of the EU Digital Green Cert and resumption of non-essential overseas travel on July 19.

Ryan’s department believes the funds will allow the...