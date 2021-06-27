Subscribe Today
Aviation

State to inject €20m into airports ahead of travel resumption

Move follows intense pressure on government from an aviation sector haemorrhaging millions due to the pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
27th June, 2021
State to inject €20m into airports ahead of travel resumption
Passengers wearing facemasks at Dublin Airport last August: international travel is scheduled to resume next month. Picture: Getty

The government is to begin distributing a €20 million support fund to state airports in the coming weeks in advance of a return to international travel next month.

Eamon Ryan, the transport minister, will distribute the funding from the Covid-19 Supplementary Support Scheme to Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports ahead of the adoption of the EU Digital Green Cert and resumption of non-essential overseas travel on July 19.

Ryan’s department believes the funds will allow the...

