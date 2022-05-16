Ryanair reports €355m annual loss and plans to hike prices
Airline anticipates summer fares will peak above pre-pandemic levels but current bookings are depressed due to impact of Covid-19 and Russian invasion
Ryanair reported total losses of €355 million for the 2022 financial year, a significant narrowing on its losses for the same period in 2021 of more than €1 billion, and said that it was “cautiously optimistic” that it could achieve some recovery to pre-Covid flight prices this summer.
Traffic recovered to 97.1 million, up from 27.5 million in 2021 but was still 35 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
Revenue increased almost 200 per cent to €4.8 billion, up from...
