Ryanair chief calls for airport charge suspension for a year
Eddie Wilson says the Irish government should set airport charges at zero for the next 12 months to secure connectivity because, as an island, Ireland needs connectivity ‘more than anywhere else’
The government should suspend airport charges on airlines to retain Ireland’s future connectivity to Europe and the world, the chief executive of Ryanair has warned.
Speaking to the Business Post last week, Eddie Wilson said there was widespread competition in Europe to secure connectivity for the years ahead as the number of flights being operated across the continent is going to be much lower than normal levels for a number of years....
