Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Ryanair chief calls for airport charge suspension for a year

Eddie Wilson says the Irish government should set airport charges at zero for the next 12 months to secure connectivity because, as an island, Ireland needs connectivity ‘more than anywhere else’

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
25th July, 2021
Ryanair chief calls for airport charge suspension for a year
Eddie Wilson, chief Executive at Ryanair: ‘The government seems to think the aviation sector is just going to bounce back, but it’s not.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The government should suspend airport charges on airlines to retain Ireland’s future connectivity to Europe and the world, the chief executive of Ryanair has warned.

Speaking to the Business Post last week, Eddie Wilson said there was widespread competition in Europe to secure connectivity for the years ahead as the number of flights being operated across the continent is going to be much lower than normal levels for a number of years....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lufthansa Technik is the largest aircraft maintenance and repair business in the world, with operations in the US, Asia and all across Europe. The firm employs over 500 people at its Shannon facility, making it one of the largest employers in the mid-west region.

Decision on Lufthansa’s future in Shannon ‘due in September’

Aviation Lorcan Allen 5 days ago
Enda Corneille of Emirates Ireland: there has been a steady increase in bookings. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aviation industry set for a surge in pent-up demand as non-essential travel is back on radar

Aviation Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
Karen Campbell, the sales and logistics manager at Irish Pressings in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal: ‘The fact that we can say we have an airport on our doorstep is hugely, hugely beneficial and would be a massive loss.’ Picture: Joe Dunne

Aviation crisis: Loss of air links hitting businesses from car parts to medical devices to fintech

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer 4 weeks ago
Covid-19 travel restrictions have cost Aer Lingus about €1 billion. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: It will take more than the EU travel cert to stop Aer Lingus nosedive

Aviation Ian Guider 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1