Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

R116 crash warning system was based on Russian military maps

The Air Accident Investigation Unit’s report into the crash revealed that the system did not warn the crew of the presence of Blackrock Island, which is 70 metres above sea level, before their helicopter crashed into it on March 14, 2017

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th November, 2021
R116 crash warning system was based on Russian military maps
Pilot Captain Dara Fitzpatrick who died in the R116 helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo. Picture: Chris Copley

The four crew members who died in the R116 helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo had a ground proximity warning system based on Russian military maps.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit’s report into the crash revealed that the system did not warn the crew of the presence of Blackrock Island, which is 70 metres above sea level, before their helicopter crashed into it on March 14, 2017.

The Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Decreased passenger revenues were largely influenced by pandemic-related passenger restrictions around the world that began to lift during 2021, IAG said. Picture: Getty

IAG reports €2.6bn losses for 2021

Aviation Eva Short
Dublin Airport passenger numbers were 78 per cent lower last year than in 2019. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘Incomprehensible’ that passenger charges not increased during Covid, airport chief says

Aviation Donal MacNamee
Padraig Ó Céidigh chairman of the Shannon group Credit: Arthur Ellis

Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer
The acquisition of Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon business makes Atlantic Aviation the largest aircraft maintenance business in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Up to 200 jobs to go at Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon base as sale is agreed

Aviation Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1