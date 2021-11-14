R116 crash warning system was based on Russian military maps

The four crew members who died in the R116 helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo had a ground proximity warning system based on Russian military maps.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit’s report into the crash revealed that the system did not warn the crew of the presence of Blackrock Island, which is 70 metres above sea level, before their helicopter crashed into it on March 14, 2017.

The Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) had...