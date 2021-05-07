Subscribe Today
Pay cuts, job losses or both needed at Aer Lingus, says chief executive

Lynne Embleton says restructuring is necessary to ensure the short-term survival of the airline

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
7th May, 2021
Pay cuts, job losses or both needed at Aer Lingus, says chief executive
Aer Lingus’s parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) reported a €1.1 billion operating loss for the first three months of 2021 as net debts soared to just under €12 billion. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Lynne Embleton, chief executive of Aer Lingus, has warned that the airline will need to look at restructuring options such as pay cuts, job losses or a combination of both, to ensure the short-term survival of the airline.

“We’ve got to adapt to the near-term because right now Aer Lingus has got more resources than we need. We haven’t got any firm proposals today on what restructuring might look like,” Embleton said....

