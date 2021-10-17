Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline
The airport’s passenger numbers have collapsed from 1.7 million in 2019 to a mere 360,000 last year
Padraig Ó Céidigh has set himself a time limit of three years in which to help turn the fortunes of Shannon Group around as it emerges from the pandemic.
The former Aer Arann chief executive and independent senator was last month appointed as the chairman of the group, which includes Shannon Airport, an extensive commercial property portfolio and heritage sites.
“It’s a three-year term. I actually set that term myself; I told the...
