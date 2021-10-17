Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline

The airport’s passenger numbers have collapsed from 1.7 million in 2019 to a mere 360,000 last year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th October, 2021
Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline
Padraig Ó Céidigh chairman of the Shannon group Credit: Arthur Ellis

Padraig Ó Céidigh has set himself a time limit of three years in which to help turn the fortunes of Shannon Group around as it emerges from the pandemic.

The former Aer Arann chief executive and independent senator was last month appointed as the chairman of the group, which includes Shannon Airport, an extensive commercial property portfolio and heritage sites.

“It’s a three-year term. I actually set that term myself; I told the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The acquisition of Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon business makes Atlantic Aviation the largest aircraft maintenance business in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Up to 200 jobs to go at Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon base as sale is agreed

Aviation Lorcan Allen 4 days ago
Dublin Airport: air travel is the virtual motorway that allows the Irish diaspora to move freely

Joe Gill: Aviation must be at the heart of any plan to reboot the economy

Aviation Joe Gill 2 weeks ago
Planes grounded during lockdown: Aer Lingus estimates it lost about €1 million a day over the first half of 2021. Picture: Getty

A tale of two airlines: Pandemic leaves Aer Lingus and Ryanair in very different places

Aviation Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago
Declan Ryan: the aviation mogul is a backer of Grupo Viva

Ryan-backed Grupo Viva sells stake in airline to finance partner

Aviation Róisín Burke 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1