Norwegian Air revenues down by 92% in first half of 2021

Norwegian Air’s revenues in the first half of the year fell by 92 per cent this year after the Covid-19 travel restrictions forced it into a major restructuring of its operations.

The airline made a total of 591 million crowns (€57.7 million) for first six months of the year, compared to 7.1 billion crowns (€693.4 million) in the same period last year.

It ended the first six months of 2021 with a profit of 1.59 million...