Norwegian Air revenues down by 92% in first half of 2021
Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced restructuring at the airline
Norwegian Air’s revenues in the first half of the year fell by 92 per cent this year after the Covid-19 travel restrictions forced it into a major restructuring of its operations.
The airline made a total of 591 million crowns (€57.7 million) for first six months of the year, compared to 7.1 billion crowns (€693.4 million) in the same period last year.
It ended the first six months of 2021 with a profit of 1.59 million...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Covid test provider could earn €9m at Irish airports next year despite vaccine rollout
Despite high vaccine uptake, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports says testing will still be needed for the unvaccinated and in case of a new variant prompting a fresh surge
Emerald Airlines to operate Aer Lingus’s regional flights
More than 400 new staff will be recruited for the ten-year contract which begins in January 2023
Drone operators face fixed fines for breach of regulations
According to the Irish Aircraft Authority, the ‘administrative sanctions’ are part of the air navigation bill currently before the Dáil
Aer Lingus reports €192m operating loss for the first half of 2021
The airline group said passenger revenues were down 90 per cent compared with the same period last year.