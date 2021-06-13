More than 500 jobs at risk at Lufthansa’s Shannon base
Lufthansa Technik is carrying out a strategic review of its Shannon operations which could result in the business being sold or closed down
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Lufthansa Technik, the aircraft maintenance and repair business, is carrying out a strategic review of its Shannon operations which could result in the business being sold or closed down, the Business Post can reveal.
The German firm employs over 500 people at its Shannon facility, making it one of the largest employers in the midwest region.
It comes as Stobart Air, the airline which operates all regional flights for Aer Lingus, announced this weekend...
