Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Lucinda Creighton: Allowing aviation to collapse will clip all our wings

Urgent action is needed now as there will be little point in complaining about scaled back routes and increased flight prices when travel begins again

Lucinda Creighton
25th April, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: Allowing aviation to collapse will clip all our wings
‘In a few months’ time, when citizens are vaccinated and life starts to resume, the reality of this decimation will hit home.’ Picture: Getty

It is remarkable how little serious political attention has been given to the industry most affected by the pandemic – that of aviation.

Many industries and individual businesses have been sacrificed in the drive to control the spread and impact of the virus, but none is likely to suffer such long-term damage as the aviation industry. Much of that damage is likely to be irreversible, or at the very least will take many years to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael O’Leary: the Ryanair Group chief executive was one of the senior figures leading the lobbying campaign last year Pic: Getty

Ryanair seeks to block release of records on air travel lobbying

Aviation Killian Woods 1 week ago
Enda Corneille of Emirates Ireland: bounce in cargo demand Pic: Fergal Phillips

Emirates could add cargo flights out of Dublin to boost business

Aviation Killian Woods 1 month ago
Aer Lingus’ embrace of document verification technology follows similar moves by International Airlines Group, its parent company, and British Airways (BA), its sister airline

Aer Lingus to trial document verification apps in hopes of ‘meaningful’ return to skies

Aviation Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Aengus Kelly, chief executive of AerCap PIc: Fergal Phillips

AerCap ready to take advantage of ‘structural shift’ in aviation

Aviation Barry J Whyte 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1