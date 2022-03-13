Subscribe Today
Ali Ben Lmadani of ABL Aviation says inflation in the cost of energy, wages, raw materials and components is now rampant in the sector

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
13th March, 2022
Inflation set to spell higher air fares for travellers, aviation chief warns
Ali Ben Lmadani, chief executive of ABL Aviation: ‘Inflation is happening everywhere in the aviation sector right now. And it’s having a domino effect’Picture: Fergal Phillips

Inflation in the price of key raw materials and rising interest rates will mean higher air fares for consumers this year, the head of a global aircraft leasing firm has warned.

Ali Ben Lmadani, the founder and chief executive of ABL Aviation, said inflation in the cost of energy, wages, raw materials and components meant airplane manufacturers may be forced to increase their prices for new aircraft.

At the same time, predicted increases in interest...

