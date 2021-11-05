Subscribe Today
IAG reports €2.6bn losses for 2021

Airline group that owns Aer Lingus secured additional €4.4 billion of non-aircraft debt in 2021, but cast doubt over its ability to secure any further funding in the event of ‘a more severe downward scenario’ in the future

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
5th November, 2021
Decreased passenger revenues were largely influenced by pandemic-related passenger restrictions around the world that began to lift during 2021, IAG said. Picture: Getty

International Airlines Group (IAG), the airline group that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, reported losses after tax of €2.622 billion for the nine months up to September 30, 2021, a 58.4 per cent year-on-year tightening when compared to the €5.975 billion losses for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue for the period was €4.9 billion, 24 per cent lower than the €6.5 billion revenue recorded during the first nine months of 2020. IAG generated €3.1 billion...

