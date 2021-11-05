IAG reports €2.6bn losses for 2021

International Airlines Group (IAG), the airline group that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, reported losses after tax of €2.622 billion for the nine months up to September 30, 2021, a 58.4 per cent year-on-year tightening when compared to the €5.975 billion losses for the same period in 2020.

Total revenue for the period was €4.9 billion, 24 per cent lower than the €6.5 billion revenue recorded during the first nine months of 2020. IAG generated €3.1 billion...