IAG reports €2.6bn losses for 2021
Airline group that owns Aer Lingus secured additional €4.4 billion of non-aircraft debt in 2021, but cast doubt over its ability to secure any further funding in the event of ‘a more severe downward scenario’ in the future
International Airlines Group (IAG), the airline group that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, reported losses after tax of €2.622 billion for the nine months up to September 30, 2021, a 58.4 per cent year-on-year tightening when compared to the €5.975 billion losses for the same period in 2020.
Total revenue for the period was €4.9 billion, 24 per cent lower than the €6.5 billion revenue recorded during the first nine months of 2020. IAG generated €3.1 billion...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Incomprehensible’ that passenger charges not increased during Covid, airport chief says
Basil Geoghegan will today tell an Oireachtas committee that passenger charge rates set before the pandemic are ‘fundamentally flawed’ and causing significant financial issues for airports
Ó Céidigh sets three-year deadline to reverse Shannon Group’s decline
The airport’s passenger numbers have collapsed from 1.7 million in 2019 to a mere 360,000 last year
Up to 200 jobs to go at Lufthansa Technik’s Shannon base as sale is agreed
About 300 of the 500 staff employed by Lufthansa Technik Shannon will join Atlantic Aviation Group
Joe Gill: Aviation must be at the heart of any plan to reboot the economy
Given the importance of aviation to Irish businesses and families, the sector’s recovery should have been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and must be one now