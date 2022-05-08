Subscribe Today
Aviation

IAG boss: European short-haul flights close to pre-Covid levels

Bookings for both for business and leisure are almost back to pre-pandemic levels despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Luis Gallego

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
8th May, 2022
IAG boss: European short-haul flights close to pre-Covid levels
Luis Gallego, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), said demand for short-haul flights to European destinations were almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Picture: Shutterstock

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not having any material impact on consumers’ confidence to travel in Europe this year, the head of Aer Lingus and British Airways has said.

Luis Gallego, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), said demand for short-haul flights to European destinations were almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

“At group level, we don’t see any impact from the war in Ukraine on our bookings. For example, booking levels...

