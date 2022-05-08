IAG boss: European short-haul flights close to pre-Covid levels

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not having any material impact on consumers’ confidence to travel in Europe this year, the head of Aer Lingus and British Airways has said.

Luis Gallego, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), said demand for short-haul flights to European destinations were almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

“At group level, we don’t see any impact from the war in Ukraine on our bookings. For example, booking levels...