High stakes for the west in the fight to keep Shannon Airport open for business

In 2007, as the Irish economy boomed, a total of 3.7 million passengers travelled through Shannon Airport. By 2019, before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19, that figure had fallen to 1.7 million.

It is a stark reminder that last week’s decision by Aer Lingus to close its cabin crew base at the airport was just the latest blow to hit the aviation sector in the mid-west, and the industries and staff who rely on it.

The...