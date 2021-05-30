Hedge fund owner builds €1 billion stake in Ryanair

Edoardo Mercadante, the owner of the British hedge fund Parvus Asset Management, has built a near billion euro position in Ryanair through financial derivatives known as equity swap, stock exchange filings show.

At the close of trading last Friday, Mercadante’s firm held 4.98 per cent of the economic interest in Ryanair, which is equivalent to nearly €940 million worth of shares at the current price of €16.85.

Parvus has been building the stake since...