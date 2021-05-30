Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

Hedge fund owner builds €1 billion stake in Ryanair

Edoardo Mercadante of Parvus has grown his holding to nearly 5 per cent of the airline, now tipped to be one of the winners from post-Covid consolidation of the sector

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
30th May, 2021
Hedge fund owner builds €1 billion stake in Ryanair
Ryanair: expected to benefit from consolidation of sector

Edoardo Mercadante, the owner of the British hedge fund Parvus Asset Management, has built a near billion euro position in Ryanair through financial derivatives known as equity swap, stock exchange filings show.

At the close of trading last Friday, Mercadante’s firm held 4.98 per cent of the economic interest in Ryanair, which is equivalent to nearly €940 million worth of shares at the current price of €16.85.

Parvus has been building the stake since...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The European Commission is proposing to end the tax exemption for aviation fuel.

EU proposes end to tax exemption for jet fuel

Aviation Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
The flight history for Ryanair flight FR4978 which was diverted to Minsk before landing in Vilnius. Picture: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

UN aviation body to carry out investigation into diversion of Ryanair flight

Aviation Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Roman Protasevic, an outspoken critic of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, was arrested when the Ryanair flight he was on was diverted to Minsk. Picture: Getty

Ryan calls for independent review of diversion of Ryanair flight

Aviation Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said the diversion of one of his company’s planes was a ‘state-sponsored hijacking’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach: Diversion of Ryanair flight was ‘piracy’

Aviation Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1