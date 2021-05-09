Grounded: Irish aviation hits hard times as Covid travel uncertainty persists

Sunday March 22 last year is not a day that Sarah-Louise Gibbons is likely to forget any time soon. That morning she settled into the cockpit of an Avro J85 – her favourite aircraft – as she prepared to fly from Dublin to London City airport for CityJet.

Since qualifying as a pilot in 2008, the 38-year-old had spent her blossoming career with the airline and considered herself lucky to be based out of Ireland. Dublin...