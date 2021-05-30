Subscribe Today
Log In

Aviation

EU proposes end to tax exemption for jet fuel

Aer Lingus and Ryanair say that instead of a new tariff, governments should support carbon reduction technologies

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th May, 2021
EU proposes end to tax exemption for jet fuel
The European Commission is proposing to end the tax exemption for aviation fuel.

An end to the long-standing tax exemption for aviation fuel is set to be proposed by the European Commission as part of a major overhaul to the bloc’s energy taxation directive this July, the Business Post can reveal.

The news, which means kerosene jet fuel will become more expensive, has been met with criticism from Irish airlines, which are already reeling from the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.

Kerosene jet...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair: expected to benefit from consolidation of sector

Hedge fund owner builds €1 billion stake in Ryanair

Aviation Barry J Whyte 2 hours ago
The flight history for Ryanair flight FR4978 which was diverted to Minsk before landing in Vilnius. Picture: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

UN aviation body to carry out investigation into diversion of Ryanair flight

Aviation Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Roman Protasevic, an outspoken critic of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, was arrested when the Ryanair flight he was on was diverted to Minsk. Picture: Getty

Ryan calls for independent review of diversion of Ryanair flight

Aviation Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said the diversion of one of his company’s planes was a ‘state-sponsored hijacking’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach: Diversion of Ryanair flight was ‘piracy’

Aviation Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1