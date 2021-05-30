EU proposes end to tax exemption for jet fuel
Aer Lingus and Ryanair say that instead of a new tariff, governments should support carbon reduction technologies
An end to the long-standing tax exemption for aviation fuel is set to be proposed by the European Commission as part of a major overhaul to the bloc’s energy taxation directive this July, the Business Post can reveal.
The news, which means kerosene jet fuel will become more expensive, has been met with criticism from Irish airlines, which are already reeling from the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.
Kerosene jet...
