Dublin Airport redeploys staff in attempt to ease security delays
Senior management are among those being temporarily moved to frontline services after travellers endured long waits and missed flights
The operator of Dublin Airport has begun redeploying staff from across the business to frontline activities, in a bid to ease severe security delays.
The move comes after passengers faced a week of lengthy delays getting through security at the airport, as a result of inadequate levels of staffing.
The Department of Transport has also established a daily crisis management meeting to deal with the issue, which airlines have raised significant concerns about.
