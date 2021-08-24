Subscribe Today
DAA to spend €9m on new Covid test provider next year

Despite high vaccine uptake, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports says testing will still be needed for the unvaccinated and in case of a new variant prompting a fresh surge

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th August, 2021
DAA expects demand for the testing service to reduce next year as a result of the vaccination programme. Picture: RollingNews.ie

DAA, the operator of the Dublin and Cork airports, will invest in a multimillion euro Covid-19 testing regime next year despite the accelerating vaccine programme across the world.

The authority is to spend €9 million on a new test provider in 2022 when existing agreements with a pair of private contractors expire.

DAA said it still had a requirement to provide Covid testing on-site because some passengers are unvaccinated and some countries may require a negative...

