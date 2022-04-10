DAA let go 248 security staff in voluntary redundancy scheme
The Business Post has learned of the extent of DAA staff redundancies over the last 18 months, as the company announces plans to hire back 300 staff to address major delays at Dublin Airport
DAA has let go 248 staff at its Dublin Airport security screening operation through a voluntary redundancy scheme in the last 18 months, according to new figures obtained by the Business Post.
The new details around the extent of staff redundancies in this division of DAA, which also operates Cork Airport, has come as the company announced plans to hire 300 staff to address major backlogs in recent weeks.
Roughly 1,000 staff have accepted voluntary severance...
