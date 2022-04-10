Subscribe Today
Aviation

DAA let go 248 security staff in voluntary redundancy scheme

The Business Post has learned of the extent of DAA staff redundancies over the last 18 months, as the company announces plans to hire back 300 staff to address major delays at Dublin Airport

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
10th April, 2022
DAA let go 248 security staff in voluntary redundancy scheme
Queues at Dublin Airport: passengers are still being advised to arrive 3.5 hours ahead of their flight. Picture: RollingNews

DAA has let go 248 staff at its Dublin Airport security screening operation through a voluntary redundancy scheme in the last 18 months, according to new figures obtained by the Business Post.

The new details around the extent of staff redundancies in this division of DAA, which also operates Cork Airport, has come as the company announced plans to hire 300 staff to address major backlogs in recent weeks.

Roughly 1,000 staff have accepted voluntary severance...

